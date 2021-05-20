Harrisonburg Police Department invites city residents to community event on May 22

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this year, Harrisonburg police officers went door-to-door in District 3 asking some residents what problems they see in the community.

Lieutenant Chris Monahan said they heard responses like public drunkenness, drugs, and traffic. Residents said they would like to see the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) help with those problems by evaluating traffic conditions, educating motorists and guide people toward local addiction or treatment options.

“We took those concerns and we brought them back to our department and we’re looking for different ways that we can address those concerns,” Monahan said.

District 3 community members were also asked what they like most about their neighborhood and what they would like to see more of in the community. Monahan said many responded suggesting more opportunities to meet police officers and kid-friendly events.

“They said they’d like a lot more positive engagement. Not only positive engagement with other community members but also law enforcement, so the best way to approach that was to have a community day -- bring everyone together,” Monahan said.

In response to those calls for positive engagement, HPD invites those living in District 3 to its Kids Safety Day and Community event happening on May 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents can find police on Community Street in Harrisonburg in between East Rock Street and East Gay Street.

The department will have free food and drinks, games, and pet adoption opportunities in collaboration with the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA.

There will also be educational opportunities like bicycle safety, animal control information, and a HPD and Harrisonburg Fire Department vehicle display.

During this time, officers want to hear from community members.

“Come and ask us questions, create that dialogue, talk about concerns, the pros and cons about policing in their community,” Monahan said. “We’re going to take that information back to our people at the police department and figure out based on these concerns coming from the community, how can we address them to make a higher quality of life for the people in the area?”

Monahan said HPD hopes this is not an annual event and instead have opportunities throughout the year and throughout Harrisonburg to engage and learn from people in the Friendly City.

“Becoming closer with those we serve is a goal we strive for every day and speaks to the heart of our commitment to Service with a Purpose. Positive interactions such as those that take place when we visit with members of our community,” Interim Chief Gabriel Camacho said.

