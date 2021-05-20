Advertisement

JMU Board of Visitors authorize president to move forward with vaccination requirement decision

However, this does not mean the university has decided on the requirement just yet.
The university said a decision on a vaccine requirement will be made soon.
The university said a decision on a vaccine requirement will be made soon.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, James Madison University’s (JMU) executive committee of the Board of Visitors voted to give President Johnathon Alger and other leadership staff the authority to decide on requiring students and staff to be vaccinated before returning next fall.

A few weeks ago, the university’s faculty senate also passed a resolution recommending the steps be taken to protect the university community.

However, this does not mean the university has decided on the requirement just yet. The group just reaffirmed the delegation of authority to university leadership on making a decision.

“The university has not yet made a determination on vaccine requirements and senior leaders will continue to work with health officials,” Mary-Hope Vass, university spokesperson, said.

Vass said a decision will be made sometime soon and the community will be made aware when it happens.

The university has made updates to its summer operation plan to reflect recent updates by the CDC and Gov. Ralph Northam including mask-wearing instructions on campus.

Other Valley campuses like Mary Baldwin University and Bridgewater College are requiring students and staff to be vaccinated before returning this fall.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunlap turned himself into authorities back in September of 2020 and was released on a $3,000...
Former Rockingham County teacher pleads guilty to two counts of sexually abusing a student
State police were called to the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon where a...
Virginia man killed in crash after recliner falls from truck
Chesterfield police have made an arrest in connection to the 1996 disappearance and murder of a...
Chesterfield police make arrest in woman’s 1996 disappearance, murder
Armed standoff investigation in Augusta County
VDOT reports motorists can expect delays on I-81 in Augusta County due to a vehicle fire.
UPDATE: VDOT reports traffic resumes on I-81 in Augusta Co. after vehicle fire causes delays

Latest News

File image of Staunton Police Department squad car
Police: West Beverly Street closed to traffic due to emergency situation
Rockingham Co. Circuit Court Clerk warns community of jury duty payment scam
Hurricane Laura and Sally greatly impacted the Gulf Coast.
Rebuilding From Disaster: Hurricane Laura and Sally
The Lake Charles area was hit particularly hard.
Rebuilding From Disaster: Hurricane Laura and Sally