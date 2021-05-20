JMU Board of Visitors authorize president to move forward with vaccination requirement decision

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, James Madison University’s (JMU) executive committee of the Board of Visitors voted to give President Johnathon Alger and other leadership staff the authority to decide on requiring students and staff to be vaccinated before returning next fall.

A few weeks ago, the university’s faculty senate also passed a resolution recommending the steps be taken to protect the university community.

However, this does not mean the university has decided on the requirement just yet. The group just reaffirmed the delegation of authority to university leadership on making a decision.

“The university has not yet made a determination on vaccine requirements and senior leaders will continue to work with health officials,” Mary-Hope Vass, university spokesperson, said.

Vass said a decision will be made sometime soon and the community will be made aware when it happens.

The university has made updates to its summer operation plan to reflect recent updates by the CDC and Gov. Ralph Northam including mask-wearing instructions on campus.

Other Valley campuses like Mary Baldwin University and Bridgewater College are requiring students and staff to be vaccinated before returning this fall.

