Advertisement

More lawsuits possible in West Virginia VA hospital deaths

(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press and The Charleston Gazette-Mail
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Attorneys have until an August deadline to file additional civil lawsuits on behalf of families whose loved ones died under suspicious circumstances at a West Virginia veterans hospital.

Charleston attorney Tony O’Dell tells the Charleston Gazette-Mail that he will work to file on behalf of families until the deadline. That is the two-year anniversary since information on the investigation went public into suspicious deaths at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

Former nursing assistant Reta Mays received consecutive life sentences last week for killing seven elderly veterans at the hospital with fatal injections of insulin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunlap turned himself into authorities back in September of 2020 and was released on a $3,000...
Former Rockingham County teacher pleads guilty to two counts of sexually abusing a student
State police were called to the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon where a...
Virginia man killed in crash after recliner falls from truck
Chesterfield police have made an arrest in connection to the 1996 disappearance and murder of a...
Chesterfield police make arrest in woman’s 1996 disappearance, murder
Armed standoff investigation in Augusta County
VDOT reports motorists can expect delays on I-81 in Augusta County due to a vehicle fire.
UPDATE: VDOT reports traffic resumes on I-81 in Augusta Co. after vehicle fire causes delays

Latest News

The proposed layout of HHS2.
Harrisonburg City Council to hear public comment on 4 cent tax increase to restart HHS2 construction
Virginia deputies search for convicted rapist who left court during jury deliberation
Virginia deputies search for convicted rapist who left court during jury deliberation
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office answers questions concerning body cameras on deputies
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office answers questions concerning body cameras on deputies
Police: West Beverly Street closed to traffic due to emergency situation
Police: West Beverly Street closed to traffic due to emergency situation
JMU Board of Visitors authorize president to move forward with vaccination requirement
JMU Board of Visitors authorize president to move forward with vaccination requirement