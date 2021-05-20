Advertisement

NOAA’s 2021 Hurricane Season predictions

By Darryl Forges
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
2020 was a historic hurricane season with a dozen storms making landfall. Now weather experts predict what’s to come this year, as hurricane season rapidly approaches.

“There is a 60 percent chance of an above normal season, a 30 percent chance of a near normal season, and a 10 percent chance of a below normal season,” said Ben Friedman, acting NOAA administrator.

NOAA also is expecting 13-20 named storms this season. Out of those, 6-10 will become hurricanes with top winds of at least 74 miles per hour. We could also see 3-5 major hurricanes with wind speeds of at least 111 miles per hour.

“If you’re in a hurricane zone now is the time to insure you have an evacuation plan in place, disaster supplies, on hand, and a plan to secure your home quickly,” Friedman also said.

The biggest concern for weather experts is the toll the COVID-19 pandemic put state and local governments through, and how that could impact their resources heading into this hurricane season.

“One of our goals right now is to make sure our staff here at FEMA are rested and reset and ready for hurricane system,” said Deanne Criswell, FEMA administrator.

The 2020 hurricane season saw a record breaking 30 named storms with 12 making landfall causing billions of dollars in damage. Even though the season officially starts June 1st, storms could get going early as a weather system in the Atlantic could turn into a named storm by the weekend.

