Northam announces mobile vaccine clinics
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam took to Twitter Thursday evening to announce that next week, the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Emergency Management will deploy several vaccination units.
These health organizations will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities across the state.
Learn more here.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.