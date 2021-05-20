Northam announces mobile vaccine clinics

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam took to Twitter Thursday evening to announce that next week, the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Emergency Management will deploy several vaccination units.

These health organizations will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities across the state.

NEW: Next week, @VDHgov and @VDEM will deploy several mobile vaccination units, bringing free #COVID19 vaccines to rural and underserved communities across Virginia.



Learn more about these clinics and find hours and site information at https://t.co/loFwXNE6Rr. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) May 20, 2021

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.