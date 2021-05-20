Advertisement

Northam announces more than $135.8 million in funding for criminal justice programs

Gov. Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.(VPM)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced more than $135.8 million in grant funding for criminal justice programs.

The funding will be given to localities, nonprofit organizations and state agencies to help support criminal justice programs in Virginia.

The grants were approved on May 20.

Over $85.5 million will support services in the state for those who have been the victim of a crime.

“Each of these grant recipients play an important role in keeping our communities safe and supporting victims and survivors of crime,” said Northam. “This funding will sustain the operations of a variety of critical programs and help expand the reach of services to underserved areas of the Commonwealth.”

In total, the 436 grants will fund over 1,500 positions and program operations around the state.

For more information, click here.

