Officer-involved shooting investigation in Augusta County

Suspect Deonte Laron Harris taken to UVA Medical with gunshot wound injuries
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - An officer-involved shooting took place in Augusta County last night around 12:30am. An Augusta Co. Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 100 block of Farmside Street near Stuarts Draft for a domestic situation call and a dog being stolen.

Sheriff Donald Smith says the deputy came across the suspect, Deonte Laron Harris, 31, of Waynesboro in a vehicle. The deputy reported Harris was in a dispute with a female.

According to the press release, Harris took off as the deputy approached his vehicle. The deputy followed Harris’ vehicle through several neighborhoods in a low speed pursuit. When Harris came to a stop, he stayed in the vehicle. The deputy reportedly saw him place a gun in his mouth.

But as the deputy approached, Harris removed the weapon from his mouth and displayed a second firearm.

According to Sheriff Smith, the deputy, “engaged Harris with his duty pistol.”

It’s not clear the extent of Harris’ injuries. He was taken to Augusta Health and airlifted to UVA Medical.

Harris is facing four charges at this time: felony eluding, grand larceny of a dog, driving a motor vehicle with a revoked license, and capias for violating bond.

Moving forward, the officer-involved shooting investigation will be handled by Virginia State Police.

