Page County to hold off on large-scale solar for now

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night, after hearing concerns from citizens the Page County Board of Supervisors decided to hold off on allowing big solar in the county for now.

The topic of solar in the county has been an ongoing discussion for years. Back in February, the board denied a proposed solar ordinance that was drafted by the county’s planning commission in December of 2020.

The board decided to create a subcommittee to amend certain outlines of the original ordinance.

Keith Weakley, a member of the planning commission, said after the original ordinance was denied they were concerned about how big solar farms could get.

“If we go very large you can’t unring that bell you’ve set a precedent and when other large ones come in it’s going to be really hard to turn those down,” Weakley said. “If we felt like looking back that we made a mistake think we shouldn’t have gone that large, now we’ve set a precedent and it’s going to be really tough.”

After hearing from citizens, the board decided to hold off on large-scale solar for now but the ordinance still remains for smaller solar such as panels on houses.

Over the next few weeks, supervisors will be speaking with the legal counsel on the ramifications of closing large-scale solar from the ordinance and how to amend it.

For now, county supervisors will also be looking at the 75-acre Dogwood project which was approved before the ordinance, and how it impacts the county in the future.

“We have one horse in the barn right now, we haven’t turned the horse out in the pasture yet,” Jeff Vaughan, District 5 Supervisor, said at the meeting. " Me personally I would like to experience that while we can and it could be positive or negative.”

Vaughan said wherever the board goes next at least they will have a track record.

