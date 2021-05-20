Advertisement

Rockingham Co. Circuit Court Clerk warns community of jury duty payment scam

({Source: WBRC})
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Clerk of the Circuit Court Chaz Haywood says the county has seen a wave of scams using the cover of charging folks for not appearing for jury duty recently.

Haywood says the scammers will use scare all sorts of scare tactics, but do not fall for them. If you are unsure, you can always stop by or call the clerk’s office.

The clerk’s office will never contact a person and collect any fines or costs over the phone or internet, nor will any other local law enforcement.

If you receive a scam phone call of this nature, hang up immediately and file a police report by calling the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 540-564-3800.

