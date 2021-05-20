Advertisement

Rockingham Co. Sheriff’s Office to host annual golf tournament fundraiser to support Va. Special Olympics

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its annual golf tournament fundraiser in support of the Virginia Special Olympics.

The sheriff’s office had to cancel the fundraiser last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament will be held on Friday, May 21, at 9 a.m. at Bryce Resort Golf Course, with 22 teams and over 75 local sponsors.

The sheriff’s office says it is proud to continue to raise funds for the Virginia Special Olympics.

