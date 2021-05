Safety-enhancement work on Route 340 to begin Monday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is scheduled to start safety-enhancement work on Route 340 (Eastside Highway) in Augusta County on Monday, May 24.

Improvements include shoulder widening, guardrail updates and new roadway edge rumble strips.

VDOT says from May 24 through mid-Augusta, Route 340 motorists should be alert for flaggers and pilot trucks controlling traffic on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Delays are possible during work hours.

