Senator Mark Warner reintroducing the Rural Jobs Act

Sen. Mark Warner
Sen. Mark Warner(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Mark Warner is reintroducing legislation that will encourage greater private investment in rural and underserved areas that have been impacted by COVID-19.

The Rural Jobs Act would increase the flow of capital to rural areas across the country, including many rural areas in Virginia.

The act would designate $500 million in new markets tax credit investments for rural job zones.

“My feeling is we can make sure as the economy reopens post COVID, that the job growth will not just take place in the 95-64 corridor, but other parts of Virginia will be included,” Senator Mark Warner said.

Some rural job zones that could receive the cash in our area include Greene, Louisa, Madison, and Nelson counties.

