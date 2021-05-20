Advertisement

Senior Alert canceled; missing Frederick County woman found safe

69-year-old Ming Shu Lu was last seen in Winchester around 11 a.m. May 19.
69-year-old Ming Shu Lu was last seen in Winchester around 11 a.m. May 19.
By Sarah Irby
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Senior Alert for Ming Shu Lu has been canceled, as she has been found safe, according to Virginia State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing Frederick County woman, last reported seen May 19.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 69-year-old Ming Shu Lu, who was seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday at Berkshire Circle in Winchester.

Lu is an Asian woman standing around 5-feet-tall and weighing 104 pounds. She has brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. She may have been wearing blue pants, a blue shirt and light blue jacket, and black and gray tennis shoes. Lu is possibly wearing eyeglasses. Officers say she is missing her two front teeth and may be on foot, with no known vehicle driven.

Lu suffers from a cognitive impairment, and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her safety, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162.

