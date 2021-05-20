Advertisement

Sign unveiled, design funded for Virginia Museum of Natural History in Waynesboro

Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - In Waynesboro, a project 10 years in the making is even closer to becoming a reality.

Wednesday, a special ceremony unveiled a sign marking the future home of the Virginia Museum of Natural History Waynesboro campus. The museum will be right downtown at the corner of Arch Avenue and Main Street.

“You know we’ve got the river right here. We’ve got the mountains. We’ve got the Blue Ridge Parkway,” said Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson.

And in the not-so-distant future, Waynesboro will have the Virginia Museum of Natural History satellite campus. It’ll be 20,000 square feet of exhibit space focused on the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge - from ancient people and life to modern issues like climate change and biodiversity conservation - as well as the South River right in Waynesboro.

“It’s gonna happen. It’s just a matter of when we break ground,” said Henderson.

Wednesday’s ceremony kicked off 18 months of detailed planning. But from the beginning, it’s required partners -- the city and people of Waynesboro, the Museum, the Center for Coldwaters Restoration, and now the state, with Senator Emmett Hanger and Delegate John Avoli championing the efforts in Richmond.

“We are super excited that the General Assembly saw fit to provide this planning money and take steps toward this dream being fulfilled,” stated Waynesboro Economic Development Director Greg Hitchin.

It’s a dream that could break ground in less than two years and provide one more reason to visit the city, where like their motto says, “Good Nature Comes Naturally”.

“It’ll bring people in and let them know how great our city really is,” said Henderson.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police were called to the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon where a...
Virginia man killed in crash after recliner falls from truck
Armed standoff investigation in Augusta County
Dunlap turned himself into authorities back in September of 2020 and was released on a $3,000...
Former Rockingham County teacher pleads guilty to two counts of sexually abusing a student
Jeffrey Bruce killed May 14, 2021, during an incident with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Staunton Public Defender’s Office wants law enforcement to implement Marcus Alert System
Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave

Latest News

Sign unveiled, design funded for Virginia Museum of Natural History in Waynesboro
Sign unveiled, design funded for Virginia Museum of Natural History in Waynesboro
Shenandoah National Park reminds visitors to ‘leave no trace’ behind
Shenandoah National Park reminds visitors to ‘leave no trace’ behind
Page County to hold off on large-scale solar for now
Page County to hold off on large-scale solar for now
Harrisonburg Police Department invites city residents to community event on May 22
Harrisonburg Police Department invites city residents to community event on May 22
Officials investigating armed robbery in Waynesboro
Officials investigating armed robbery in Waynesboro