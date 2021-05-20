Sign unveiled, design funded for Virginia Museum of Natural History in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - In Waynesboro, a project 10 years in the making is even closer to becoming a reality.

Wednesday, a special ceremony unveiled a sign marking the future home of the Virginia Museum of Natural History Waynesboro campus. The museum will be right downtown at the corner of Arch Avenue and Main Street.

“You know we’ve got the river right here. We’ve got the mountains. We’ve got the Blue Ridge Parkway,” said Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson.

And in the not-so-distant future, Waynesboro will have the Virginia Museum of Natural History satellite campus. It’ll be 20,000 square feet of exhibit space focused on the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge - from ancient people and life to modern issues like climate change and biodiversity conservation - as well as the South River right in Waynesboro.

“It’s gonna happen. It’s just a matter of when we break ground,” said Henderson.

Wednesday’s ceremony kicked off 18 months of detailed planning. But from the beginning, it’s required partners -- the city and people of Waynesboro, the Museum, the Center for Coldwaters Restoration, and now the state, with Senator Emmett Hanger and Delegate John Avoli championing the efforts in Richmond.

“We are super excited that the General Assembly saw fit to provide this planning money and take steps toward this dream being fulfilled,” stated Waynesboro Economic Development Director Greg Hitchin.

It’s a dream that could break ground in less than two years and provide one more reason to visit the city, where like their motto says, “Good Nature Comes Naturally”.

“It’ll bring people in and let them know how great our city really is,” said Henderson.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.