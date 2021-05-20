Storms turn deadly in Louisiana and Texas

(WHSV) - At least four storm related deaths are being investigated after southern Louisiana was hit with nearly-record rain Monday this week. Texas also being impacted too.

The heavy onslaught of rain caused flash flooding in many areas and prompted hundreds of water rescues. Two deaths occurred in submerged vehicles while one was on an oxygen machine that lost power. Another drove their vehicle into a canal.

The rain is beginning to ease up in Louisiana but millions of Texans in the southeastern part of the state are under a flood watch after 3 to 5 inches of rain fell overnight.

That’s not the only issue going on in Texas right now. In the western part of the state, high winds were responsible for flipping an RV that a couple was sleeping in.

“The aunt is getting a CT scan and her husband just got a gash to the nose, but he’s all right,” said AnaLisa Montalvo, one of the victim’s relatives.

Thankfully, the couple only suffered minor injuries. The storm is expected to last in some areas through Monday bringing with it life threatening flash flooding and the risk for tornadoes.

Some places in Louisiana and Texas have seen up to 15 inches of rain and the rain far from over.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.