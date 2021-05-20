Towns Receive Guidelines on use of American Rescue Plan Funds

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The National League of Cities and the Virginia Governor’s Office hosted webinars Thursday, providing guidelines on the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for Virginia Localities.

Towns throughout Rockingham County will receive funding, including Broadway, which will use the money to provide relief for residents.

“What we’re going to do right off the bat with this initial money is provide a $750 credit to every resident in town on their water, sewer, and trash bill” said town manager Kyle O’Brien.

Broadway will receive an estimated 3.6 million dollars from the ARPA and will get half of the funds in June and the other half in a year. In addition to the utility bill credits, Broadway will make direct cash payments to local businesses ranging from $500 to $10,000.

Meanwhile on the northern end of the county, Mount Crawford will receive around $420,000, which will be used in a variety of ways.

“We definitely want to talk about the economic impact to the town and the people of the town, as well as infrastructure” said town manager Libby Clark. “We have some aging infrastructure items that we need to take a look at, and definitely making sure everyone has access to broadband” she added.

Both towns will also look to improve sewer and water infrastructure. “We have aging water and sewer lines, so we want to make sure that’s up to par and the citizens are getting the best quality services they can,” said Clark.

The amount of ARPA funds each locality receives is based on population.

Across the rest of the county, Bridgewater will receive 5.6 million dollars, Elkton and Grottoes 2.6 million, Timberville 2.5 million, and Dayton 1.49 million.

