Virginia deputies search for convicted rapist who left court during jury deliberation

John Irvin
John Irvin(Chesterfield Sheriff's Office)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who left the court during a jury deliberation for his rape trial.

Following a two-day jury trial for rape, defendant John Irvin, 48, did not return to the courtroom when court reconvened Wednesday evening.

While he was gone, the jury found Irvin, who was out on bond, guilty of rape and recommended a sentence of five years and one day in prison.

The judge immediately revoked Irvin’s bond and issued a “capias for his arrest for absconding from court.”

Video footage showed Irvin walking through the woodline onto Route 10.

Law enforcement is looking for him and is asking for the public’s help.

He has a tattoo on his right shoulder that says “Rae.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-318-8026 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

