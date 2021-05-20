Advertisement

Virginia man pleads guilty to mailing threats to prosecutor

By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia prison inmate has pleaded guilty to mailing threats to an assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted him.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Rondale Latte Claud on Wednesday admitted that while he was an inmate at the Augusta Correctional Center he wrote two letters to the prosecutor last year threatening to harm him or his family.

Claud faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 17.

Court records show Claud was prosecuted in 2019 in Newport News by Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Osyf for the unlawful possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison.

