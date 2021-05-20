Advertisement

When do I still need to wear a mask?

By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — When do I still need to wear a mask?

It depends, mostly on whether or not you’re vaccinated.

If you’re fully vaccinated, the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most situations. That includes when you’re outside and in many indoor spaces like restaurants, though you still need to follow any local or business rules.

Americans also still need a mask when traveling, including on buses, subways and planes and at airports. The guidance on masks will differ by country.

Some experts say the CDC is relaxing its recommendations too soon.

Part of the concern is that there’s no way to tell who’s vaccinated, so unvaccinated people could claim they got the shots and go maskless, said David Holtgrave, dean of the School of Public Health at University at Albany. That could cause cases to rise.

“A central mistake in public health is easing up infectious disease control efforts just before crossing the finish line,” he said.

Vaccinated people might also prefer to continue wearing their masks. Though chances are low, it’s still possible to get infected, even if symptoms are likely to be mild or nonexistent.

That’s why the CDC’s guidance says vaccinated people should put their masks back on and get tested if they end up developing symptoms.

There are other exceptions. Masks are still needed in select settings including hospitals and nursing homes. And if you have a weakened immune system because of a health condition or medications, the agency says to talk to your doctor before shedding your mask, since vaccines generally don’t work as well in people with weak immune systems.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their last required shot.

If you’re not yet fully vaccinated, the CDC still recommends masks in most places outside your home. That includes indoor public spaces, crowded outdoor events like concerts and small outdoor gatherings that include other unvaccinated people.

When you’re outdoors alone or with people from your household, the agency says unvaccinated people don’t need masks.

Since children younger than 12 aren’t yet eligible for COVID-19 shots, they should continue to wear masks indoors outside the home and in most public places like other unvaccinated people.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

Can COVID-19 vaccines affect my period?

Is it safe to go to big sporting events during the pandemic?

How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunlap turned himself into authorities back in September of 2020 and was released on a $3,000...
Former Rockingham County teacher pleads guilty to two counts of sexually abusing a student
State police were called to the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon where a...
Virginia man killed in crash after recliner falls from truck
Chesterfield police have made an arrest in connection to the 1996 disappearance and murder of a...
Chesterfield police make arrest in woman’s 1996 disappearance, murder
Armed standoff investigation in Augusta County
VDOT reports motorists can expect delays on I-81 in Augusta County due to a vehicle fire.
UPDATE: VDOT reports traffic resumes on I-81 in Augusta Co. after vehicle fire causes delays

Latest News

Brad Chambers and his landscaping crew sat in lunchtime traffic on Tuesday when they saw...
GRAPHIC: Man rescues puppy bleeding out from stabbing
According to Microsoft, Internet Explorer is slow, less secure and no longer compatible with...
Microsoft is retiring Internet Explorer in 2022
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel unleashes strikes as expectations for truce rise
Authorities are hoping new footage will help identify the two suspects.
GRAPHIC: FBI in search of 2 suspects seen in new Capitol riot video
Video shows a woman spitting at employees of a California restaurant after they asked her to...
Woman spits at restaurant employees after they ask her to wear mask in Calif.