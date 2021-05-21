After being closed for months Harrisonburg Regal reopens

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After being closed for months, Regal Theatre in Harrisonburg finally reopened on Friday, bringing the movies back to the Friendly City.

The movie theater closed back in October and was thought to be closed permanently after the property owner terminated the theater’s lease.

“I was broken-hearted I look forward to going to the movies, it’s a treat,” moviegoer Valencia Ross said on Friday.

But in February there was hope after Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings Call, when it was announced the theater planned to reopen sometime this spring.

While new movies are beginning to show again, the movie has opened its doors with new safety guidelines like wearing face masks while being in the theatre and lowering auditorium capacity to 50 percent.

Ross says she was one of the first people to arrive at the theater Friday afternoon and says this was the most excited she’s been all year.

“This is my relaxation this is what I like to do, I like to go out and I like to watch movies and you know it’s just plain for me,” Ross said.

