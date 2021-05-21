Alexander ranks among nation’s best pitchers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison’s Odicci Alexander ranks among the best college softball pitchers in the nation.

Alexander has been dominant during her redshirt senior season in 2021. She boasts a 0.62 ERA, which ranks second in the country amongst all pitchers with at least 13 appearances. She is 12-0 overall in the circle with 138 strikeouts in 79 innings pitched.

“I do have a lot of years under my belt so just knowing what I am facing and focusing on my spin and where to put the ball,” said Alexander. “You know, make the batters just miss and that’s pretty much it...focusing on one pitch at a time. It’s always been my motto and what I do.”

Alexander has been especially dominant over the last month. She has not allowed an earned run in any of her last eight appearances.

“This is probably the best she’s ever thrown,” said JMU head coach Loren LaPorte. “Not just from a pitching standpoint but being more mentally ready, mentally prepared. I feel like that’s big for her right now.”

Aside from her prowess as a pitcher, Alexander is one of JMU’s top hitters. She has a .367 batting average and .544 on-base percentage in 19 games this spring. Alexander and the Dukes will meet Liberty Friday at noon to begin NCAA Tournament play in the first game of the Knoxville Regional in Knoxville, Tennessee. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.