Governor Northam announces Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped 4.7 percent in April

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that the state’s unemployment rate fell 0.4 percentage point to 4.7 percent in April. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which rose to 6.1 percent, according to Friday’s press release.

“Virginia’s unemployment rate has decreased every month since last June and is edging closer to pre-pandemic record lows,” said Governor Northam. “More people are working, businesses are hiring, and our economy is getting even stronger as more and more Virginians receive their COVID-19 vaccines. Our Administration remains focused on ensuring there is opportunity for every Virginia resident, in every part of our Commonwealth so we can all move forward.”

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 2,400 jobs in April. The labor force decreased by 12,422 to 4,225,614, and the number of unemployed residents decreased by 17,097 to 197,338.

“It’s great to see more Virginians getting back to work, and industries that were hard hit by COVID-19, like tourism and hospitality, making a comeback,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Governor Northam has made wise, measured decisions throughout the pandemic, which is a major reason why Virginia’s economy is faring better than other states.”

Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of 11 major industry divisions experienced employment increases. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 114,000 jobs, or 52 percent, according to the press release.

For more information on job statistics, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.