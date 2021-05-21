Advertisement

Harrisonburg Installing Pollinator Plants Across City

A bee lands on one of the many flowers planted in Harrisonburg's Liberty Park.
By Colby Johnson
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week the Harrisonburg Public Works Department installed pollinator plants throughout the city as part of a larger effort to bring more pollinators to the area.

Back in 2018, the city began the Pollinator Project as part of its Environmental Action Plan. Over the past week crews have planted pollinator plants in medians throughout the city and outside the Transportation Departments terminal.

The goal is to provide more habitats for bees, butterflies, and birds whose populations are in decline, despite the vital role they play in getting food on our tables.

“Pollinators are a keystone species that directly impact much of the food we eat daily, it’s said that every third bite of food is directly impacted by a pollinator,” said Jeremy Harold, the city’s green space manager who is overseeing the project.

Harold adds that the Public Works Department is currently engaged in a five-year plan that includes planting about 4,000 pollinator plants a year and they will look to keep that pace over the next several years.

The city also encourages residents to plant their own pollinator plants on their property to make the city as pollinator friendly as possible.

