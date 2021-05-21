Advertisement

NCAA Regional: Alexander strikes out 19, JMU beats Liberty in 10 innings

Odicci Alexander struck out 19 in a win over Liberty.
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Behind a 19 strikeout performance by Odicci Alexander, James Madison knocked off Liberty in 10 innings to open up the Knoxville Regional.

“She went out there and she was on a mission,” JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said. “She wanted to have control the entire time and she did just that. I honestly felt like she got better as the game went on. Her stuff started moving a little bit more. She was able to mix spots and she did a great job.”

Alexander tossed 163 pitches in her complete game effort. 19 strikeouts is a career-high and a new JMU program record.

“Just not giving in,” Alexander said. “I wasn’t going to let them get over-top of me. I knew what I had. Just making sure I moved the ball around that plate. That’s pretty much what I was thinking about on the mound.”

The Dukes and Flames were tied until the 10th when Sara Jubas had a big two-run double to give JMU the lead.

James Madison will play the winner of no. 12 Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky Saturday at noon.

