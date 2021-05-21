Update: South Main Street is now reopened

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department says South Main Street is now reopened.

The Harrisonburg Police Department says South Main Street is closed Friday afternoon due a traffic crash and investigation between South Ave. on the north and Stone Spring Rd. on the South.

HPD is asking motorists to avoid this area and follow instructions on-scene for detours and alternate routes. All South Main Street traffic will be diverted at Port Republic Road if you were going southbound and Stone Spring Road if you are going northbound.

They say if your commute this afternoon involves S. Main St. between these intersections, please plan an alternate route. They ask Please stay off of South Main St. in these affected areas. They direct those travelling to use Rt. 42 or I-81 to get north or south through town, and do not use cut-throughs to bypass closures as this makes traffic congestion worse.

Officers are on-scene directing traffic and investigating the crash. They ask motorists to please use caution.

