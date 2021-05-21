Advertisement

Richmond panel picks Urban One for casino project

By Associated Press and Richmond Times-Dispatch, WRIC-TV
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — After a months long evaluation of casino development projects, officials in Richmond announced Thursday that a panel is recommending the Urban One project.

News outlets report that Mayor Levar Stoney will introduce plans to the City Council on Monday to partner with Urban One to build a casino in south Richmond.

Voters will decide whether to permit the project in a referendum on Nov. 2, pending City Council approval. City officials don’t plan to provide public funding or incentives for the project.

Stoney said in a news release that the project will create more than 1,000 jobs. Urban One predicts the casino project will generate $525 million in new tax revenue and other benefits for the city over the next decade.

