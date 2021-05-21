Advertisement

RPD names liaison to Asian-American and Pacific Islander community

Officer Phon Hoonsan
Officer Phon Hoonsan(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department has named a new liaison to the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community.

Officer Phon Hoonsan, born in Bangkok, Thailand, will be taking on the role.

“This is just another component of our Department’s mission to foster collaborative relationships with the entire Richmond community,” said Chief Gerald M. Smith.

Previously, she was a police officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for four years before joining RPD’s force.

Hoonsan has been an officer with RPD for 15 years, mostly working out of Second Precinct. She is currently assigned to the Public Affairs unit as a Public Information Officer.

“It is an honor for me to further our work with the vibrant Asian community in Richmond,” said Hoonsan. “Together, we can provide excellent service and continue to enjoy strong relationships which leads to sustained success.”

In her new role, Officer Hoonsan will continue to build community trust with the police through outreach to businesses, addressing safety concerns and attending community meetings and events.

