Seniors celebrate first weekend of Valley high school graduations

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend will be a busy one for Valley seniors as high school graduations begin for Augusta, Page, and Shenandoah Counties.

For a year that started out virtual and ended for some back in the classroom, it has been a difficult one for students and teachers.

“Our teachers have been really nice and worked with us a lot and really help us push through on this final year that we have,” Junul Smith, a Luray High School graduate said.

But now is a time for celebration, and Saturday at 10 a.m., Luray High School seniors will be walking across the stage for its first outside graduation ceremony.

Seniors will be seated socially distant from each other and family members will be able to sit in marked pods, enough for each senior.

While the ceremony looks a little different, Hannah Campbell, a graduate of Luray High school, says it’s still something special.

“Graduation is like that final step in high school where I can be like all that hard work has finally paid off,” Campbell said.

Over at Page County High School on Friday, the Class of 2021 was practicing a similar ceremony, but on the football field.

For many like Shyleigh Good, this was the first time the entire senior class had been together this school year.

“We didn’t have like prom or homecoming our senior pep rally so definitely being united here together I know it’s going to be a big memory,” Good said. “Our high school memory for all of us that we are going to keep close to our hearts.”

Before the senior panthers walk across the stage Saturday at 3 p.m., some students like Andrew Lilly says he wants to thank his teachers, coaches, and parents for all the support they’ve shown through this difficult year.

“Rides to school in the mornings, help with school, thank you, my mom,” Lilly said. “That’s a big one she’s helped me with school a lot this year.”

Next fall Smith will be attending George Mason University, Campbell and Good will both be attending James Madison University, and Lilly will be playing football for Bridgewater College.

Both ceremonies for PCHS and LHS will still be live-streamed for those unable to attend.

