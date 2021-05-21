Shenandoah County Sheriff provides update on death investigation west of Mount Jackson

MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, May 21, at approximately 12:51 a.m., Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a reported assault in the area of the 10000 block of Route 263, west of Mount Jackson, Virginia, according to Sheriff Timothy Carter.

Carter says the victim went to the residence in this area seeking help. He says the 29-year-old victim from New Market was transported to the Shenandoah Memorial Hospital where she was later treated and released. He says the victim suffered injuries from the alleged assault by 27-year-old suspect Dylan Romick of Edinburg.

The sheriff says when the victim was seeking assistance from homeowner, Romick was shot and died at the scene.

Carter says they believe the homeowner where 9-1-1 call was made was defending his family, and says they believe the homeowner was not acquainted with suspect or victim.

The sheriff's office is still investigating.

