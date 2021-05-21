Advertisement

Suit alleging admissions discrimination moves forward in Va.

By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a parents’ group can move forward with a lawsuit alleging that new admissions policies at an elite public high school in Virginia discriminate against Asian Americans.

More than 70 percent of the student body at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology is Asian American; Black and Hispanic students have been woefully underrepresented there for decades.

At a hearing Friday in Alexandria, lawyers for the Fairfax County School Board urged a judge to toss out the lawsuit.

They argue that the new admissions policies are race neutral. However, the judge ruled that the parents’ group made a compelling claim that the board’s true motivation was to increase Black and Hispanic representation at the expense of Asian Americans.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

File image of Staunton Police Department squad car
Police: David Scott Coleman in custody after ongoing scene in Staunton
Officer-involved shooting, Augusta County.
Officer-involved shooting investigation in Augusta County
John Irvin
Virginia deputies search for convicted rapist who left court during jury deliberation
Post on the ACSO Facebook page.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office answers questions concerning body cameras on deputies
Amy Lynn Crawford, 36, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Amy Lynn Crawford

Latest News

Federal funding available for those impacted by 2021 storms and flooding
HPD says South Main Street is temporarily closed due a traffic crash and investigation between...
Update: South Main Street is now reopened
Robert E. Lee Monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond.
Final remnants of Confederate monuments in Richmond could be gone this summer
Blue crab.
Blue crab survey shows juvenile crab numbers are low