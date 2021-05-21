Advertisement

UVA kicks off Class of 2021 Final Exercises weekend

University of Virginia
University of Virginia(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb, WVIR
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is celebrating the Class of 2021 May 21-23.

There are five ceremonies to mark the graduating class.

Students are able to walk the UVA Lawn and celebrate inside Scott Stadium. The in-person celebration comes as an unexpected gift for the students, their two guests, and the community as a whole due to uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, with real life lessons learned, it’s time for everyone to enjoy the moment.

“We got to see the pandemic first hand as nursing students, and it’s nice to see that science works and we’ve been able to work towards being able to do stuff like this so it’s been a long time coming,” graduate Kendall Speno said.

All of the ceremonies are also live streamed on the UVA Facebook page.

