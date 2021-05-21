VCU wins wild slugfest over JMU, 20-18

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison and VCU baseball teams combined for 38 runs and 39 hits in a slugfest at Eagle Field Thursday night.

The Rams defeated the Dukes, 20-18, in 10 innings. VCU scored 12 runs across the first four innings and eight runs in the final three frames while the Dukes scored multiple runs in six different innings.

Kyle Novak and Carson Bell each had four hits for JMU while Mason Dunaway drove in four runs. Novak, Chase DeLauter, and Conor Hartigan all hit home runs for the Dukes who drop to 11-16 overall. The teams are scheduled to meet again Friday night at six p.m. in JMU’s final game of the 2021 regular season.

