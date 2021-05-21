Advertisement

Waynesboro’s Groovin’ at the Greenway packed after missing a year due to COVID-19

People dancing at Waynesboro's Groovin' at the Greenway during its May 20, 2021 summer kickoff.
People dancing at Waynesboro's Groovin' at the Greenway during its May 20, 2021 summer kickoff.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd WVIR
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - After taking the summer off in 2020 because of COVID-19, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation’s Groovin’ at the Greenway kicked off Thursday night, and it was packed.

Hundreds of people showed up for the free concert series at Constitution Park. It could have been The Beatles tribute band called AbbeyRoad, or the beautiful Spring day, or many people were just happy to be out in the world after a year of isolation and social distancing.

“I think the first time we came, there was a crowd probably similar to this size, but not nearly as dense. It was kind of spread out,” said Carolyn Cross who loves going to Groovin’ at the Greenway. “But I think everybody’s just really excited about live music again, to be honest.”

There were reminders that the pandemic continues with signs reminding people to wear masks if they can’t socially distance, but Groovin’ at the Greenway will continue every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. through July.

The concert line-up is available at https://www.waynesboro.va.us/251/Groovin-at-the-Greenway.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunlap turned himself into authorities back in September of 2020 and was released on a $3,000...
Former Rockingham County teacher pleads guilty to two counts of sexually abusing a student
State police were called to the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon where a...
Virginia man killed in crash after recliner falls from truck
Chesterfield police have made an arrest in connection to the 1996 disappearance and murder of a...
Chesterfield police make arrest in woman’s 1996 disappearance, murder
Armed standoff investigation in Augusta County
Officer-involved shooting, Augusta County.
Officer-involved shooting investigation in Augusta County

Latest News

Syringes await COVID vaccinations at a clinic.
At vaccine guidelines change, more opportunities for small practices to help with distribution
Busch Gardens Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends
Busch Gardens Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends start in June
Sen. Mark Warner
Senator Mark Warner reintroducing the Rural Jobs Act
Post on the ACSO Facebook page.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office answers questions concerning body cameras on deputies