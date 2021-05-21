Waynesboro’s Groovin’ at the Greenway packed after missing a year due to COVID-19

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - After taking the summer off in 2020 because of COVID-19, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation’s Groovin’ at the Greenway kicked off Thursday night, and it was packed.

Hundreds of people showed up for the free concert series at Constitution Park. It could have been The Beatles tribute band called AbbeyRoad, or the beautiful Spring day, or many people were just happy to be out in the world after a year of isolation and social distancing.

“I think the first time we came, there was a crowd probably similar to this size, but not nearly as dense. It was kind of spread out,” said Carolyn Cross who loves going to Groovin’ at the Greenway. “But I think everybody’s just really excited about live music again, to be honest.”

There were reminders that the pandemic continues with signs reminding people to wear masks if they can’t socially distance, but Groovin’ at the Greenway will continue every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. through July.

The concert line-up is available at https://www.waynesboro.va.us/251/Groovin-at-the-Greenway.

