Eastern Mennonite School holds annual Community Service Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite School held its annual Community Service Day Friday.

167 high school students helped out at 16 different sites in the community.

The tradition was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but students said they are glad to be back.

“Last year was my first year, and so this is my first time getting to experience the back half of the year. It feels really great being able to participate in something as meaningful and just genuinely good,” 10th grader Abby Garber said.

At the Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center in Harrisonburg, volunteers helped paint a fence that was donated to the center.

“It’s a historic fence. It’s 130 years old, we calculate. It came from a Mennonite farm in Iowa,” volunteer Ervie Glick said.

Glick said heritage is very important to the community.

Some of the other service projects were cleaning the amphitheater at the heritage center and a Blacks Run clean up.

