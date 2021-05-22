Former Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in car crash while on duty in Artesia

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Miles of lights from law enforcement could be seen Friday in southeast New Mexico Friday as police honored their brother in blue.

The escort was 250 miles long from Artesia to Albuquerque for 42-year-old Corporal Thomas Frazier.

Cpl. Frazier died in a car crash Friday morning while on duty investigating an incident, according to Artesia Police. New Mexico State Police are investigating the crash.

Cpl. Frazier was born in Virginia, graduated from Strasburg High School in 1997 and served with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office from 2004 to 2016.

During that time, he also served as a member of the FEMA Fire Fighting Team and the Woodstock Rescue Squad.

He began his career in Artesia, New Mexico in 2016. He received a transfer to the Criminal Investigations Division and was also a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Task Force Agent.

Cpl. Frazier was also Chief of the Sun Country Volunteer Fire Department.

Those who know him say Cpl. Frazier was inspiring, strong and loving.

“Thomas Frazier was the best man in Artesia, New Mexico and in this world. He had the biggest heart. He would give the shirt off his back to anybody,” Lola Chavarria, who met him through work, said.

Frazier was married to his wife Allison, and together they had three children who miss him dearly.

The service arrangements have not been made. APD will release them as appropriate.

