HPD holds its first ever Community Day

The goal is to create more positive interactions with police.
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department held a Community Day on Saturday along Community Street.

There were activities like a seatbelt safety demonstration, creating children’s IDs, fire truck displays, and snow cones.

The police department surveyed residents in District 3 earlier this year, and Lieutenant Chris Monahan with HPD said one thing they heard was the community would like more positive interactions with law enforcement.

“One of the most rewarding parts about being a police officer is that positive interaction with the community, especially our youth. Building those strong relationships at an early age is essential for longer term relationships with police officers,” Monahan said.

There was also a pet adoption station from the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA.

The Harrisonburg Police Department said they hope to visit other districts in the coming months.

