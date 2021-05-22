Advertisement

JMU softball beats no. 9 Tennessee, advances to regional final

Kate Gordon's three-run home run was the difference in JMU's 3-1 win over no. 9 Tennessee.
Kate Gordon's three-run home run was the difference in JMU's 3-1 win over no. 9 Tennessee.
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A second inning three-run home run by Kate Gordon was the difference in JMU’s 3-1 win over no. 9 Tennessee.

Gordon’s home run was her 18th of the season and 68th of her career, which ties a CAA record.

Odicci Alexander got the start for the Dukes after her dominating, 19 strikeout performance Friday against Liberty.

Alexander settled in after giving up a first inning run, shutting the Lady Vols down the rest of the way.

“I didn’t really have my best stuff today, but Lauren back there framing those pitches,” Alexander said, “and then all those popups the defense caught, the ground balls to Jubs [Sara Jubas]. I wasn’t really worried because I knew they had my back.”

“Every out’s fun,” Gordon said. “The fans are getting into it. The dugout’s into it. The whole time we’re dialed in all while just remembering this is a game and to have fun.”

The victory sends the Dukes to the Knoxville Regional championship.

“They’ve already been the underdog,” JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said. “People haven’t believed in them already this year, and they love it. We’ve played like that for four or five years now. We are gritty. We’re going to fight and we love the competition. So, bring it.”

JMU will play the winner of Saturday’s Tennessee/Liberty elimination game Sunday at noon.

