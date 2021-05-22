Massanutten Resort prepares for summer season

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - For the last few weeks Massanutten Resort has been planning for the summer season, and it has been all hands on deck to get the pool decks ready.

The resort added three new slides and some new additions in the “kiddy area” to its outdoor park last season.

“Truly this summer is our first summer with the outdoor portion completely open for the whole season and we are super pumped to get back to having people enjoy everything we have to offer,” Morgan Mowbray, Marketing Manager for the resort, said.

There are still COVID-19 guidelines for the waterpark.

“Non-vaccinated guests, we ask that you continue to wear your mask indoors and around the resort outside when physical distancing cannot be maintained,” Mowbray said.

Fully vaccinated guests can shed the mask.

Courtney Moorman and Damian Berger visited the indoor water park Friday and said they are eager to get outdoors.

“It’s just something different when you are outside. It is just a different feeling than being inside,” Moorman said.

“Yeah, more peaceful I guess,” Berger.

The outdoor pool will be open May 29th.

If you’re looking to visit the waterpark you can purchase tickets online.

Massanutten Resort is also hiring for the summer.

As for other outdoor parks in the area, the City of Harrisonburg said they are continuing to consider their guidance for Westover Pool and an announcement should be coming soon.

Grand Caverns in Grottoes is open for the season.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.