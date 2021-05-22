Scam alert: BBB warns of spring contractor scams

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spring is a popular time for homeowners to do maintenance and upkeep in and outside of their homes, but a warning from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Western Virginia reminds you to do your homework before hiring contractors so you do not fall victim to a scam.

Already this spring, BBB Serving Western Virginia has received reports of air ducting cleaning and paving scams.

Julie Wheeler, the President and CEO of BBB Serving Western Virginia, said an HVAC company is targeting local homeowners with low-price offers and lying about serious mold problems. After asking for payment upfront, the contractor disappears without completing any work.

“They’re asking for payment upfront and they’re asking you to use a cash app or pay in ways that you don’t have any recourse,” Wheeler said. “Like Venmo. Something where you cannot get your money back.”

BBB reports that the HVAC cleaning company is allegedly advertising under variations of the business name “J & P Duct Cleaning” based out of the Front Royal area. One victim contacted the company after viewing a posting of their services on a local Facebook yard sale group.

Wheeler said these scams are being targeted at senior citizens. She also warns people to be cautious of so-called contractors going door-to-door.

“As busy as all of the contractor type businesses, your pavers, duct cleaners, roofers, tree people, are so busy,” Wheeler said. “They are not knocking door-to-door to get business. The legitimate ones are not.”

BBB Scam Tracker has received an increase in reports of door-to-door contractors. Victims are reporting duct cleaning and driveway paving scams circulating in their neighborhoods.

“Don’t trust just anyone to do the job, especially if the offer is too good to be true or seems too convenient,” Wheeler said. “Victims end up with shoddy materials - or nothing at all - to show for what they paid.”

These are common scams seen every spring, Wheeler said.

BBB Offers Tips to Avoid Itinerate Contractor Scams:

Be wary of unsolicited offers. Most scams involving contractors begin when a random contractor makes an effort to go out of their way to offer you an estimate you never asked for.

Get a second opinion. If the duct cleaner discovers that you have a mold problem, get a second opinion. Mold remediation can cost thousands of dollars, so you’ll want expert advice on how to take care of it.

Be leery if the company claims that it has “leftover material.” Most leftover material is not adequate to complete a new job.

Watch out for deals that seem “too good to be true.” If the quoted price seems very low, chances are the quality of the work will be low as well.

Ask for identification and license/permit. A company should provide you with information including name, address, and company association on a business card and proof of solicitation permit, if required for your area. If a door-to-door solicitor is claiming to be affiliated with your utility company or someone you do business with, it’s always best to follow up directly using verifiable contact information before providing additional information to the solicitor.

Door-to-door sales. Reputable asphalt contractors do not sell their products door-to-door. Consumers should be very suspicious of anyone appearing at their front doors offering low-cost asphalt.

Vehicles with out-of-state or county license plates. This type of scam many times will be run by persons traveling through our local area from other locations. The big equipment (pickups or trailers) will be licensed elsewhere.

Research companies and contractors before you hire. Start with BBB.org. If the contractor has multiple negative reviews and complaints, don’t hire them. Often, a simple internet search will reveal companies or individuals that have been involved in fraudulent activities or provided unsatisfactory work to previous clients.

Contact your local city or county government. See if the company is licensed to do business in your area. Many municipalities require a peddlers or solicitors license to sell door-to-door.

