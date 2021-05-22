Advertisement

Subtropical storm Ana forms in Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda

By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ana was located about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the hurricane center said in a 5 a.m. advisory.

The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Bermuda.

The hurricane center said Ana is a subtropical storm because it is “entangled with an upper-level low,” but still has some “tropical characteristics.”

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shenandoah County Sheriff provides update on death investigation west of Mt. Jackson.
Shenandoah County Sheriff provides update on death investigation west of Mount Jackson
File image of Staunton Police Department squad car
Police: David Scott Coleman in custody after ongoing scene in Staunton
HPD says South Main Street is temporarily closed due a traffic crash and investigation between...
Update: South Main Street is now reopened
Cars began to drive in during the theaters first showing Friday afternoon
After being closed for months Harrisonburg Regal reopens
Post on the ACSO Facebook page.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office answers questions concerning body cameras on deputies

Latest News

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
Biden betting on wage growth, while GOP warns of inflation
Two people are dead after a shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. (Source: WCCO...
Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting
The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out