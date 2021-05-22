Advertisement

T.R. Williams returns to action with an exclamation point

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Page County senior T.R. Williams made his return to the diamond Friday night.

After weeks spent in the hospital earlier in the year after being diagnosed with Guillan-Barre syndrome, Williams’ baseball career and life were put on hault.

Williams, one of the Valley’s premiere baseball players, was designated hitter and batted fifth for Page County in its game against East Rock.

Almost scripted from Hollywood, in T.R.’s first at bat back he hit an RBI single up the middle. It was one of his three RBI on the night.

It was a big game for the entire Williams family as T.R.’s brother Lance was dominant on the mound and at the plate.

Page County won the game 16-2.

