Vigil in solidarity with Palestine held in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many gathered in Court Square Saturday to stand in solidarity with Palestine.

The vigil began with prayer and a moment of silence for lives lost.

Muawia Dames is a Palestinian American and said with events like the vigil, they are looking to raise awareness for the Palestinian people.

“We’re looking to put our story out and let people know that there is a face behind the Palestinians and we want peace, and we want to co-exist, and we want to live peacefully among Jews, Christians, and Muslims all in Palestine, all in Israel,” Dames said.

Dames said he hopes for more change beyond a cease-fire.

“The cease-fire is very temporary, unfortunately. The underlying issues still exists. Those issues have not gone away,” Dames said.

At the vigil, many shared their personal experiences including 10-year-old Gilane Malek.

Malek shared a story of being separated from her father in Egypt when she was four, but said that those living in Palestine have more hardships to bear.

“The people in Palestine are having harder times. They are having way harder times than me,” Malek said.

Chris Hoover Seidel has a special tie to Palestine as it was the birthplace of her son.

“My husband and I lived there for 3 years when we were working with the Mennonite Central Committee,” Seidel said.

Seidel said hearing from speakers at the vigil, like Gilane, left her speechless.

“There are no words. We need to do differently by our children, all of the children, to find a better way forward,” Seidel said.

At the end of the event, the group walked around Court Square in solidarity with Palestine.

A solidarity rally was also held in Liberty Park Saturday afternoon.

