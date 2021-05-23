Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police are conducting a death investigation at an apartment on North High St.

Officers were called to the area of the 50 block of North High St. Sunday afternoon where they found a deceased individual.

No other details are available at this time. Check back here for updates.

HPD asks anyone who may have questions or related information on this incident to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640.

