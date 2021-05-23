Advertisement

Leaving home: West Virginia population drop is largest in US

Haley Miller poses for a photo in St. Petersburg, Fla., Saturday, May 15, 2021. According to...
Haley Miller poses for a photo in St. Petersburg, Fla., Saturday, May 15, 2021. According to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau, West Virginia lost a higher percentage of its residents than any other state in the nation. After Miller's company told employees in 2017 to start working remotely, the customer service representative decided to break from her lifelong home of West Virginia. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)(Steve Nesius | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has seen a higher percentage of residents depart than any other state in the past decade.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that from 2010 to 2020, the population has dropped 3.2% — about 59,000 people.

Reasons for not staying vary, but common themes emerge: A lack of opportunity or low pay; not enough to do; poor cell phone service and internet issues, and a political climate that some find oppressive.

In an effort to reverse the population losses, West Virginia started encouraging remote workers to move to the state of 1.79 million residents through a program that will pay them $12,000 cash along with free passes to outdoor activities.

Most Read

Shenandoah County Sheriff provides update on death investigation west of Mt. Jackson.
Shenandoah County Sheriff provides update on death investigation west of Mount Jackson
File image of Staunton Police Department squad car
Police: David Scott Coleman in custody after ongoing scene in Staunton
HPD says South Main Street is temporarily closed due a traffic crash and investigation between...
Update: South Main Street is now reopened
Cars began to drive in during the theaters first showing Friday afternoon
After being closed for months Harrisonburg Regal reopens
RISE calls for federal authorities to investigate officer-involved shootings in Augusta County

Latest News

Vigil in solidarity with Palestine held in Harrisonburg
Vigil in solidarity with Palestine held in Harrisonburg
Cpl. Thomas Frazier of the Artesia Police Department previously served at the Shenandoah County...
Former Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in car crash while on duty in Artesia
Overnight lows tonight in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Ben's Evening Forecast 5/22/2021
TR Williams returns 5-21-21
TR Williams returns 5-21-21