Man pleads guilty to stealing $276K in online dating scams

(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in Virginia to defrauding women whom he met through online dating websites.

A court filing says 39-year-old Eugene Johnson Jr., of Leonardtown, Maryland, stole a total of more than $276,00 from at least eight women.

Johnson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to mail fraud on Friday. Prosecutors say Johnson used false names and identities to strike up romantic relationships with his victims and solicit money from them.

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson is scheduled to sentence Johnson on Sept. 17.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

