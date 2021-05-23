Police respond to house party shooting in New Jersey
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — State police in New Jersey are investigating reports of an overnight fatal shooting with multiple victims at a South Jersey residence.
Officials said police responded to a house in Bridgeton, a city about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.
6ABC reports that police said it was a house party with a couple hundred people.
Messages seeking additional information have been left with state police.
