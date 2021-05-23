Advertisement

Roanoke man surprises wife with tie dye convertible Volkswagen for 40th birthday

Jessie Lacks surprised his wife Tasha Lacks with this tie dye, flower-themed Volkswagen.(WDBJ7)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man decided to do something special for his wife’s 40th birthday. Jessie Lacks gave Tasha Lacks a gift a day for 40 days. Then on her birthday Saturday, May 22, he surprised her with a flower-themed tie-dye convertible Volkswagen.

Jessie bought most of the gifts locally, including tie-dyed shirts, a spa day, and car wrapping for his wife’s new dream car.

“There’s been so much going on in the world and this pandemic has certainly impacted everybody in a lot of different ways. This coincidentally was her 40th birthday year, so I wanted to try and figure out a way to make it extra special and make people smile just a little bit harder,” Jessie said.

“I wanted a Volkswagen since I was 16 years old, so getting this car with the extra tie dye, which I always tell people is my favorite color, was unreal,” Tasha said.

The Lacks hope their story will inspire others to plan extra special birthdays for friends and family this year.

