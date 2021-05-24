16th annual Harrisonburg Soap Box Derby

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Research Drive, right outside of Harrisonburg, turned into a raceway this weekend as about 30 cars hit the track.

“The Rockingham Rotary Club started the derby 16 years ago, and the reason we started it is we wanted to give back to the local community and kids that may not have the opportunity to work with hand tools,” Harrisonburg Soap Box Derby Director Matt Findley said.

In a soap box derby, drivers help build their cars and then get to race them.

“That’s [why] I think derby is different than other sports because you are physically working with the child and then the child is going out and showing what they can do,” Matt said.

7-year-old Ava Findley competed for the first time Sunday.

“It’s really fun, but I don’t want to stop doing it. It’s the funnest thing,” Ava said.

A soap box derby is all about aerodynamics.

Those who drive in the master’s division are fully submerged in their cars with only about a half an inch of room to see.

Skylar Puckett is in the master’s division and has made it to world competitions before.

“It does get pretty hot in that car, but let me tell you when you go down the hill in another car it feels pretty nice. When you get past that finish line and hopefully hear your name being called for winning, it’s worth it.”

On Sunday, Ava did hear her name called when she won her race.

Their next stop is Akron, Ohio for the All-American Soap Box Derby in July.

