Bridgewater football 2021 fall schedule announced

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team’s schedule for the 2021 fall season has been announced.

The Eagles will play ten games with five of them being home contests. Bridgewater recently completed a five-game spring season in 2021 after the 2020 fall season was postponed due to COVID-19. The 2021 fall season signals the start of a new era for the Eagles with Scott Lemn taking over as head coach following the retirement of longtime head coach Michael Clark.

2021 Fall Season Schedule

Saturday, September 4 - vs. Gettysburg - 2 p.m. (Mike Clark Recognition)

Saturday, September 11 - at Southern Virginia - 1 p.m.

Saturday, September 18 - vs. Randolph-Macon* - 2 p.m. (Family Weekend)

Saturday, September 25 - at Emory & Henry - 1 p.m.

Saturday, October 2 - at Shenandoah - 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 9 - vs. Ferrum - 2 p.m. (Hall of Fame Weekend)

Saturday, October 17 - vs. Apprentice - 2 p.m. (Homecoming)

Saturday, October 23 - at Washington & Lee* - 1 p.m.

Saturday, November 6 - at Hampden-Sydney* - 1 p.m.

Saturday, November 13 - vs. Guilford - 2 p.m. (Senior Day)

