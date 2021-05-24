Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District sees slowdown in vaccine interest, shifts focus to smaller clinics

A COVID vaccination is administered at a health department clinic.
A COVID vaccination is administered at a health department clinic.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue in the Valley, but the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is seeing fewer people interested in a shot.

Right now, almost 40 percent of the CSHD’s population is fully vaccinated. Nearly half have received at least one shot.

During the week of May 10, the health district distributed over 4,000 COVID-19 vaccines, but just over 1,300 went into arms last week. Marsha Rodeffer, the Nurse Manager with the CSHD, says it is important to note that interested people may be going to other clinics, like at local pharmacies or primary care physicians.

The health district has been stopping at high schools and will begin making stops to middle schools in the coming weeks now that children 12 and up can receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Rodeffer says some schools in the district, like Harrisonburg, had better turnouts than others. She said the health district is working to educate parents and guardians to make the best decision for their families.

“[Parents and guardians] who have some concerns and hesitancy about getting the vaccine,” Rodeffer said. “We want to continue to answer questions that anyone has. Please reach out to your local health department. We’re more than happy to speak with you about whatever questions you may have.”

Rodeffer says most people that want the vaccine have already gotten theirs, and those that are left are still on the fence.

Some of the people’s biggest concerns continue to be the safety of the vaccines, Rodeffer said, but she adds while the vaccine testing process is fast, it is still just as robust and safe as any other vaccine testing would be.

The CSHD has several opportunities this week for people to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

For information on COVID-19 vaccine opportunities, go to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov to sign up for health district clinics online.

To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877)-VAX-IN-VA.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update on Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation
Cpl. Thomas Frazier of the Artesia Police Department previously served at the Shenandoah County...
Former Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in car crash while on duty in Artesia
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 236 on Sunday
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
State police investigates a crash in Augusta County Sunday.
VSP investigates crash in Augusta County

Latest News

The family's bus which they converted into a mobile home.
Colorado Family Stuck at Harrisonburg Truck Stop Asking for Help
Evening Weather Forecast 5/24/2021
Evening Weather Forecast 5/24/2021
AAA reports over 1 million Virginians expected to travel Memorial Day Weekend
AAA reports over 1 million Virginians expected to travel Memorial Day Weekend
Church leaders use their background in science to address vaccine hesitancy
Church leaders use their background in science to address vaccine hesitancy
Safety-enhancement work on Route 340 to begin Monday
Safety-enhancement work on Route 340 to begin Monday