Central Shenandoah Health District sees slowdown in vaccine interest, shifts focus to smaller clinics

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue in the Valley, but the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is seeing fewer people interested in a shot.

Right now, almost 40 percent of the CSHD’s population is fully vaccinated. Nearly half have received at least one shot.

During the week of May 10, the health district distributed over 4,000 COVID-19 vaccines, but just over 1,300 went into arms last week. Marsha Rodeffer, the Nurse Manager with the CSHD, says it is important to note that interested people may be going to other clinics, like at local pharmacies or primary care physicians.

The health district has been stopping at high schools and will begin making stops to middle schools in the coming weeks now that children 12 and up can receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Rodeffer says some schools in the district, like Harrisonburg, had better turnouts than others. She said the health district is working to educate parents and guardians to make the best decision for their families.

“[Parents and guardians] who have some concerns and hesitancy about getting the vaccine,” Rodeffer said. “We want to continue to answer questions that anyone has. Please reach out to your local health department. We’re more than happy to speak with you about whatever questions you may have.”

Rodeffer says most people that want the vaccine have already gotten theirs, and those that are left are still on the fence.

Some of the people’s biggest concerns continue to be the safety of the vaccines, Rodeffer said, but she adds while the vaccine testing process is fast, it is still just as robust and safe as any other vaccine testing would be.

The CSHD has several opportunities this week for people to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

For information on COVID-19 vaccine opportunities, go to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov to sign up for health district clinics online.

To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877)-VAX-IN-VA.

